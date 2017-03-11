Andrade takes WBA super welter title by split decision

0:49 Anne Buck builds a wall in downtown Olympia Pause

0:54 Public records request seeks "every photo" Lacey possesses

1:05 How to file an Olympia public records request

2:29 Archibald Sisters still selling sass at 42 years and counting

0:48 Thieves steal tills from Don Juan's in West Olympia

1:55 4 Arizona day hikes

0:24 Happy birthday, Leonys

2:30 W.F. West finally gets best of Black Hills for third in 2A state tournament

2:04 Seahawks GM John Schneider on cap space, free agency relating to combine