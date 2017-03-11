Sports

March 11, 2017 5:22 PM

Central Plains wins Kansas 2A girls state basketball title

The Associated Press
MANHATTAN, Kan.

Emily Ryan and Kylee Kasselman each scored 18 points, Janae Ryan added 14 points and Central Plains beat Wabaunsee 60-48 for the Kansas 2A girls state basketball title Saturday.

The Oilers (26-0) led 40-29 at halftime and cruised to its fourth straight state championship.

Central Plains joined an exclusive group: Just seven other girls programs in Kansas have won four consecutive championships. The win also capped a third straight undefeated season.

The Oilers' senior class finished with a 103-1 record in their careers.

Karsen Schultz scored 21 points and Abby Oliver added 13 points for the Chargers (23-3), who were making their first title game appearance since 1986.

