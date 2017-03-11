North Dakota beats St. Cloud St. in OT for series sweep

Trevor Olson's deflected goal in overtime lifted North Dakota to a 6-5 win over St. Cloud State on Saturday and a sweep of their National Collegiate Hockey Conference quarterfinal series.
The win was the Fighting Hawks' 15th straight first-round playoff victory.
Olson's goal was his third game-winner in the last four games. He skated around the net and redirected a shot by Johnny Simonson from near the boards over SCSU goalie Jeff Smith at 7:38 of OT.
The Huskies (16-19-1) came from behind three times and UND (20-14-3) came from behind twice. They combined for five goals in the third period.
Nick Poehling and Jon Lizotte scored two goals apiece for the Huskies, who got 35 saves from Smith.
Also scoring for UND were Austin Poganski, Brock Boeser, Shane Gersich, Tyson Jost and Christian Wolanin.
Goalie Cam Johnson made 30 saves.
North Dakota, which has won four straight games and notched its first home sweep since Oct. 21-22, won the first game of the series 5-2 on Friday.
