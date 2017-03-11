New Orleans takes Southland tourney, earns NCAA bid

2:23 Cultural diversity abounds at Lacey Ethnic Celebration Pause

2:29 Archibald Sisters still selling sass at 42 years and counting

0:49 Anne Buck builds a wall in downtown Olympia

0:54 Public records request seeks "every photo" Lacey possesses

0:48 Thieves steal tills from Don Juan's in West Olympia

0:23 Lacey couple catches package thief on video

1:33 Comcast opens new west Olympia customer center

1:55 4 Arizona day hikes

1:05 How to file an Olympia public records request