Royals catcher Perez set for test on knee injured in WBC

2:23 Cultural diversity abounds at Lacey Ethnic Celebration Pause

0:49 Anne Buck builds a wall in downtown Olympia

2:29 Archibald Sisters still selling sass at 42 years and counting

1:05 How to file an Olympia public records request

1:33 Comcast opens new west Olympia customer center

1:55 4 Arizona day hikes

0:48 Thieves steal tills from Don Juan's in West Olympia

4:16 TNT's Gregg Bell at NFL Combine on dance Seahawks are doing for their O-line

0:23 Lacey couple catches package thief on video