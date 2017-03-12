George leads Pacers with 28 points in 102-98 win over Heat

Paul George scored 28 points and grabbed 10 rebounds to lead the Indiana Pacers to a 102-98 victory over the Miami Heat on Sunday night.
Indiana fended off a late surge from the Heat, which had won 21 of their previous 25 games. After falling behind 93-85, Miami fought back and took the lead on Dion Waiters' jumper with 3:24 left.
Indiana answered with a 6-0 run to put the game out of reach and end Miami's four-game win streak.
With George struggling in the fourth quarter, Indiana got clutch plays late from Jeff Teague and Myles Turner.
Nursing a 97-96 lead with less than two minutes to go, Teague recorded a timely — and unexpected — block of Heat center Hassan Whiteside.
With Whiteside having one of his more complete games of the season, Teague swatted Whiteside from behind on a spin to the basket, leading to two free throws by Turner on Indiana's next possession to put the Pacers up 99-96.
Turner's dunk off his own miss on Indiana's next possession provided the Pacers the cushion they needed to fend off the Heat's late surge.
Turner finished with 15 points for Indiana, while Teague had 12 points, five rebounds and four assists.
Whiteside led the Heat with 26 points and 21 rebounds, while Waiters finished with 20 points and eight rebounds.
TIP-INS
Heat: Had won the previous two matchups against Indiana. ... Since starting a 12-game win streak on Jan. 17, Miami is 21-5. ... In his 50th start of the season on Sunday, Rodney McGruder now has the second-most starts by a Heat rookie since Mario Chalmers started all 82 games in 2008-09. ... Waiters has scored at least 17 points in nine straight games. ... Goran Dragic did not play after injuring an eye in Saturday's win over Toronto.
Indiana: The Pacers have alternated wins and losses for the past 10 games. ... With 16 games left in the regular season, Indiana plays eight at home, including five of its next eight overall. ... Ten of the Pacers' remaining 16 opponents held playoff positions entering Sunday's games. ... Indiana is 17-4 when holding teams under 100 points. ... George is averaging 26.5 points over the last six games. ... Indiana is 23-10 at home this season. ... The Pacers have now won 10 straight regular-season home games over Miami.
UP NEXT
Heat: Hosts New Orleans on Wednesday in the first game of a five-game homestand. Miami lost its first matchup against the Pelicans 91-87 on the road on Dec. 23.
Pacers: Play on Tuesday at New York in its final regular-season matchup against the Knicks. The Pacers have dropped two of their three games against New York this season
Comments