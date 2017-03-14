Vikings sign ex-Packers 1st-round pick DE Datone Jones

1:20 Shots Fired: A sneak peek at the documentary of the shooting at North Thurston High School Pause

0:49 Anne Buck builds a wall in downtown Olympia

1:05 How to file an Olympia public records request

1:41 Take a tour of the Quest Diagnostics laboratory in west Olympia

1:29 SPSCC plans Building 3 renovation at its Lacey campus

0:48 Thieves steal tills from Don Juan's in West Olympia

2:35 Battling sex trafficking in Manatee County

2:07 Olympic silver medalist Travis Stevens is welcomed home in Lakewood

2:29 Archibald Sisters still selling sass at 42 years and counting