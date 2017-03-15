Donald Davidson's love of Indy 500 started in England

1:20 Shots Fired: A sneak peek at the documentary of the shooting at North Thurston High School Pause

0:49 Anne Buck builds a wall in downtown Olympia

2:29 Archibald Sisters still selling sass at 42 years and counting

1:05 How to file an Olympia public records request

1:33 Comcast opens new west Olympia customer center

1:41 Take a tour of the Quest Diagnostics laboratory in west Olympia

1:01 Bees found to have buzzworthy brain power

3:25 Huskies defensive back Budda Baker talks at UW Pro Day

2:32 Huskies defensive lineman Elijah Qualls talks at UW Pro Day