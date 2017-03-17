76ers rout Mavericks in Noel's return to Philadelphia

2:29 Tribe begins housing development at former Canoe Journey site Pause

0:49 Anne Buck builds a wall in downtown Olympia

0:48 Thieves steal tills from Don Juan's in West Olympia

2:29 Archibald Sisters still selling sass at 42 years and counting

1:20 Marionette magic enthralls all at Olympia Library

0:23 Lacey couple catches package thief on video

1:05 How to file an Olympia public records request

1:33 Comcast opens new west Olympia customer center

1:21 Woman struggles to escape mudslide as Peru's deadly flooding and mudslides continue