Akoi helps Sioux Falls O'Gorman to OT Girls AA title win

Sebastian Akoi led all scorers with 18 points as Sioux Falls O'Gorman beat Harrisburg 53-48 in overtime in the South Dakota Class AA Girls basketball championship game on Saturday.
Akoi was one of three players in double figures for the Knights (14-11), who snapped Harrisburg's 23-game winning streak.
Emma Ronsiek had two 3-pointers and 13 points to go with eight rebounds. Ashlee Beacom added 11 points.
The game was tied 42-42 at the end of regulation and Harrisburg missed a 3-pointer with two seconds left.
Sami Slaughter led Harrisburg (23-2) with 15 points and 14 rebounds. Sydney Halling had 13 points.
