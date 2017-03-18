Stevens Point wins 3rd straight Division 1 state title 85-56

Joey Hauser poured in 33 points and collected 21 rebounds as Stevens Point defeated Hartland Arrowhead 85-56 on Saturday to win its third consecutive WIAA Division 1 boys basketball state championship.
Hauser had 23 points and 15 rebounds in the first half as the Panthers (24-4) built a 48-20 lead, matching their own Division 1 record for points in an 18-minute half.
The 6-foot-8 junior forward, who is being recruited by a number of major college powers, was 9-for-16 from the field and 14-for-16 from the free-throw line. He also set a Division 1 tournament record with 31 total rebounds in two games.
Beau Rosenthal and Drew Blair added 13 points apiece for Stevens Point, which scored the game's first 13 points and never looked back en route to becoming the seventh school to win three straight state titles. The Panthers' three-peat followed three successive Division 1 crowns by Germantown, the team Stevens Point beat in the 2015 championship game.
Trevell Cunningham led Arrowhead (22-6) with 22 points.
