Three No. 1 seeds, endless optimism among Sweet 16 teams

1:14 Tenino Students Build Tiny House for Homeless Pause

1:05 How to file an Olympia public records request

0:50 When is it OK to drive after drinking? Impaired judgment makes it hard to tell

4:37 The fight for Bears Ears

0:50 Semitrucks crash closes state Route 507

0:42 Lorenzo Romar reflects on difficult season at Washington

5:54 2016 Realtor of the Year looks at the current and future housing markets

2:08 Nisqually Tribe unveils statue honoring Standing Rock warriors

1:28 Tenino High students build homeless shelter