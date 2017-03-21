Michigan State hockey coach Tom Anastos stepping down

Michigan State hockey coach Tom Anastos is stepping down.
The athletic department announced his departure Tuesday. Spartans assistant Tom Newton will serve as interim coach during the search to replace Anastos.
Michigan State went 7-24-4 this season and was 78-122-24 in six seasons under Anastos.
"When I first became head coach I established my own timeline for the program's development. After a review of our season, and in spite of the progress we have made in so many areas, we have not met my expectations," Anastos said in a statement. "As a leader, I believe that you must always make every decision based on what's in the overall best interests of the program, and never put personal interests first."
