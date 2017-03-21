Sports

March 21, 2017 8:10 PM

Jets' win streak at 3 after 3-2 win over Flyers

The Associated Press
WINNIPEG, Manitoba

Blake Wheeler and Mark Scheifele each had a goal and two assists and the Winnipeg Jets earned their third straight victory with a 3-2 win over the Philadelphia Flyers on Tuesday night.

Linemate Mathieu Perreault picked up a goal and one assist in the Jets' second three-game win streak of the season.

The teams were tied 1-1 until Wheeler put a high shot on Steve Mason's glove side into the net at 7:02 of the third period.

After a Flyers' turnover in their end, Scheifele scored his 29th goal of the season with another high shot over Mason's glove at 13:51.

Matt Read scored with two seconds left as the Flyers pulled Mason for the extra attacker.

