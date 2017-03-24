Elite 8-bound: Kentucky beats UCLA 86-75 in South semifinal

0:50 When is it OK to drive after drinking? Impaired judgment makes it hard to tell Pause

5:09 Olympia School Board discusses superintendent finalists

1:05 How to file an Olympia public records request

0:24 Happy birthday, Leonys

1:28 The meet cute of Mindy Kaling and Cory Booker is only the beginning

1:01 Lion cub discovered smuggled in van full of parrots

5:54 2016 Realtor of the Year looks at the current and future housing markets

1:20 Shots Fired: A sneak peek at the documentary of the shooting at North Thurston High School

0:50 Semitrucks crash closes state Route 507