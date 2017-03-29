Sizzling St. John's baseball off to best start since 1981

1:20 Capital Food & Wine Festival 2017 Pause

1:27 Crash victim Spencer Havard "is in heaven right now," father says

0:50 When is it OK to drive after drinking? Impaired judgment makes it hard to tell

1:14 Local students stage education funding support rally in Olympia

1:24 Say cheese! Italian police caught thieves stealing $500 wheels of Parmesan

5:54 2016 Realtor of the Year looks at the current and future housing markets

0:23 Lacey couple catches package thief on video

2:07 Olympic silver medalist Travis Stevens is welcomed home in Lakewood

0:51 Timberline's Jaylen Taylor talks triple jump after setting meet record