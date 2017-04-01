Greg Anderson earns victory in Horsepower Challenge

Greg Anderson raced to victory in the K&N Horsepower Challenge, defeating Shane Gray in the final round on Saturday at The Strip at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.
Anderson powered his Pro Stock Chevy Camaro to a 6.684-second pass at 205.47 mph bettering Gray's 6.699 at 206.26 to claim the $50,000 prize. It is Anderson's sixth victory, second consecutive, in the Pro Stock bonus race.
"It's been a great start to the season, first of all," Anderson said.
"This day is all about fun. All about thanking K&N for all they do for this class, for this sport and a whole big pile of cash at the end of the rainbow and we found our way there.
"It's just a lot of fun. We have a chance to double up tomorrow. It adds more pressure but more fun for tomorrow. It's going to be a great day tomorrow."
He opened the challenge as the No. 2 seed and outran Drew Skillman, and Ken Black Racing teammate Bo Butner to advance to the finals.
In other racing, Steve Torrence (Top Fuel), Courtney Force (Funny Car) and Jason Line (Pro Stock) secured the No. 1 qualifying positions in their respective categories at the fourth of 24 events on the NHRA Drag Racing Series schedule.
Torrence held on to the top spot with his 3.720 run at 327.03 in his Top Fuel dragster from Friday. This is the 14th No. 1 qualifier of his career and first of the season.
Courtney Force holds The Strip at Las Vegas Motor Speedway's elapsed time track record in Funny Car with her No. 1 qualifying pass of 3.867 at 327.66 in her Chevy Camaro. She'll face Gary Densham in the first round of eliminations.
Line maintained his No. 1 qualifier status with his 6.647 pass at 206.29 in his Chevy Camaro from the weekend's first qualifying session on Friday. This is Line's 53rd No. 1 qualifier of his career.
