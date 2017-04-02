Raptors register ninth straight home win over 76ers, 113-105

Serge Ibaka scored 24 points and DeMar DeRozan added 17 as the Toronto Raptors registered their ninth straight home victory against the Philadelphia 76ers with a 113-105 win Sunday night.
DeRozan tied his season high with nine assists, and Jonas Valanciunas had 14 points for the Raptors, who closed out a four-game homestand by going 3-1. The last time the 76ers won in Toronto was Nov. 10, 2012.
Rookie Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot had a career-high 23 points and Dario Saric added 16 for the 76ers, who lost their third straight.
Entering the fourth quarter down 10, the 76ers saw the Raptors ultimately push their lead to a game-high 17 on a free throw from Norman Powell 3:49 to play as Toronto emptied its bench.
Though the Sixers scored the next 11 points, Jakob Poeltl's one-handed jam with 13 seconds left capped the scoring erased any hope of a Philadelphia comeback.
