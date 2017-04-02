Sports

April 2, 2017 10:06 PM

Cubs, Maddon become first to use no-pitch intentional walk

The Associated Press
ST. LOUIS

Chicago Cubs manager Joe Maddon became the first manager to call for a no-pitch intentional walk, using the rule that was adopted by Major League Baseball in St. Louis' 4-3 win on Sunday night.

Maddon had left hander Mike Montgomery intentionally walk St. Louis catcher Yadier Molina with one out in the bottom of the ninth inning with the game tied at 3-3.

He did so moments after Jose Martinez doubled with one out for the Cardinals, and St. Louis went on to win the game later in the inning with a bases-loaded single by Randal Grichuk.

The rule was adopted last month in an effort to speed up major league games.

