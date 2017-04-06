Anaheim Ducks to start playoffs without injured D Cam Fowler

Anaheim Ducks defenseman Cam Fowler will miss at least the start of the postseason after a knee-on-knee hit from Calgary Flames captain Mark Giordano.
Ducks general manager Bob Murray said Thursday that his All-Star defenseman could be sidelined between two and six weeks.
The Ducks expect to know more after further tests, but Fowler definitely will miss the start of the Ducks' playoff run. Anaheim opens the postseason next weekend.
Murray is baffled by the NHL's quick decision not to apply additional discipline to Giordano, who wasn't penalized on the play. Murray says he has "no respect for people who go after knees."
Fowler is the Ducks' top-scoring defenseman with 11 goals and 28 assists this season. He also leads Anaheim in ice time, playing nearly 25 minutes per game.
Comments