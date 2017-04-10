Capital City Marathon Association to present ‘Tracktown’

The Capital City Marathon Association announced Sunday that it will host a presentation of the indie comedy film, “Tracktown,” as part of its race weekend activities.
The semi-autobiographical film, which stars former Olympian Alexi Pappas, will be shown at the Capitol Theater at 6:30 p.m. on May 19. Another former Olympian, Jeff Galloway, who headlined the Capital City Marathon last year, will introduce the film.
The show is open to the public for $10. Athletes registered for this year’s Capital City Marathon, half-marathon and 5-mile race are eligible for a $5 discount. Advance tickets can be purchased from the Olympia Film Society.
“We’re excited to give this community, which has always embraced running, an opportunity to see this well-reviewed movie,” race director Nona Snell said in a release. “It will be a wonderful way for runners to relax and unwind before Sunday’s races.”
The film follows distance runner Plumb Marigold — based on Pappas, who ran in college for Dartmouth and Oregon, and competed in the 10,000-meter run for Greece last summer in Rio — as she prepares for the Olympic Trials. The film is not yet rated.
“Tracktown” will be released in select theaters on May 12. The 36th annual Capital City Marathon is May 21.
