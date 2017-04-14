On the move, bowling, rec standings for April 14

ON THE MOVE
BASEBALL
Olympia Parks and Recreation men’s and coed softball league registration is open through May 12. Several divisions offered for a minimum of 14 games. Info: 360-753-8380, www.olympiawa.gov/sports
Capitol Little League registration is closed except for 50/70 (U13) and Challenger (special needs). Also, managers and coaches in majors, minors and T-ball needed. Information: www.capitollittleleague.org.
Private baseball and fastpitch lessons by former collegiate and pro instructors offered in half-hour and hour sessions at indoor facility in Lacey. Contact Tara: tspencer360@yahoo.com.
Olympia Senior Softball is hosting a men’s summer league from May 3 through July 26. Includes divisions for over 40, over 50 and over 60 year old teams. Doubleheaders will be played on Wednesday nights. Cost is $700 (variable based on the number of teams that play and bye weeks). A non-refundable payment of $350 is due by April 26 to be included on the schedule with the final $35 due prior to play on May 3. For more information, contact Jeff Olson (360) 481-2892, olsonj713@gmail.com, dwillows.wixsite.com/ossl-site.
BASKETBALL
Advantage Basketball Camps will be hosting three-day and five-day ball handling and shooting camps July 10-14, 9 a.m.-5 p.m., at Chinook Middle School in Lacey. Information: 425-670-8877, info@advantagebasketball.com
SOCCER
Tumwater Soccer Clubs Summer League is open for players U8-U19. Season runs from June 26 through July 27. Girls games on Mondays and Wednesdays and boys games on Tuesdays and Thursdays. Game times are 6 p.m. or 7:30 p.m. Cost is $60 for online registration and $70 for mail-in. Register: www.tumwatersoccerclub.org.
VOLLEYBALL
Tacoma-Pierce County Volleyball Officials Board is looking for individuals who are interested in officiating middle school, junior high, senior high, college and recreation matches throughout Pierce County and south King County. Line judges also needed. Info: Marc, 253-677-2872 or mhblau@comcast.net.
Thurston County Volleyball Officials Board is looking for high school and middle school officials for the upcoming season. No experience required as training will be provided. Contact Bill: 360-701-0902, 360-357-5206.
WRESTLING
Olympia USA Wrestling invites all wrestlers ages 5 to adult to join their club through May at Olympia High School. Cost: $50 for season. Weekend tournaments offered at additional cost. Info: 360-352-6839.
SUBMISSIONS
On the Move appears weekly. Submit information, with end date, before 5 p.m. Friday at: sports@thenewstribune.com.
BOWLING
Area League Results for week of March 27
Tumwater Lanes
Men: Mike Rice 721, Mike Lewis 713, Matt Eden 673, Creed Clement 664, Martyn Sugihara 662, Tim Nelson 661, Graham Wilken 658, Tom Sloan 639, Wilson Pickernell 635, John Wheat 624, Ed Kenney 615, Rodney Roth 615, Joe Putscher 607, Dan Myers 606. High games—Dennis Miller 268, Wes Cline 259, Creed Clement 259, Graham Wilken 256, Dino Blackburn 250, Jason Higgins 245, Wayne Kennedy 245, Matt Eden 236, Martyn Sugihara 231, John Wheat 227, Dave Durden 222, Ed Kenney 221, Dan Myers 221, Lonnie Clark 217, Pat Colvin 215.
Women: Leea Haworth 730, Cindy Mattingly 698, Leea Haworth 689, Nicole Hayes 663, Regon Clement 561, Katina Jones 559, Linda Gruver 559, Cheryl Edman 555, Sarah Clark 529, Bonnie Strong 521, Bobby Woodward 521, Lynn Wilson 519, Kathy Rogers 504, Annette Haworth 499, Karen Lay 496, Carole Lewis 459, Donna Smith 486, Jean Covington 479, Fern Morrow 464, Amanda Burnham 462, Esther Fredson 460. High games—Leea Haworth 279, Leea Haworth 277, Cindy Mattingly 242, Nicole Hayes 235, Cheryl Edman 235, Regon Clement 214, Linda Gruver 214, Katrina Jones 212, Kathy Rogers 198, Bobby Woodward 196, Sarah Clark 192, Bonnie Strong 186, Jean Covington 185, Karen Lay 185, Lynn Wilson 179, Donna Smith 176, Robin Colvin 173, Annette Haworth 172, Nancy Abbott 171, Loris Gies 170, Elaine O’Hare 169, Roxie Palm 162.
Senior men: Jack Burnham 641, Norm Blackburn 535, Charlie Burnham 500, Joe Knittle 500. High games—Gary Franklin 215, Lew Keller 204, Tom Cole 174.
Senior women: Karin Efaw 508, Maija Keller 493, Janet Lemay 476. High games—Bonnie Strong 192, Bonnie Ross 179, LouAnn Brown 159.
Westside Lanes
Men: Richard Cook 733, Ryan Rogers 709, Jim LeHew 700, Robert Vasquez 684, Darrell Sheppard 679, James Parkhurst 678, Don Gregor 668, Paul Mason 653, Kevin Moss 645, Wayne Lim 632, Jerry Clarke 619. High games—Robert Vasquez 279, Darrell Sheppaed 269-253, James Parkhurst 269, Bob Creasey 265, Paul Mason 262, Jim LeHew 256, Richard Cook 256, Don Gregor 256, Tory Klonius 255, Ryan Rogers 247, Kevin Hurley 237, Matt Wynn 237, Rich Castle 235, Kevin Moss 227.
Women: Adriane Mandelke 741, Julie Johnson 660, Rene Skadsem 588, Sandra Vasquez 548, Dani Hunt 523, Bonnie Stelling 519, Dayna Stelling 518, Lori Griffin 518, Sandie Klonius 495, Sandra Vasquez 489, Rosa Anderson 482. High games—Adriane Mandelke 299, Julie Johnson 258-202-201, Rene Skadsem 234, Lori Griffin 221, Dani Hunt 203, Sandra Vasquez 200, Sharon Ferris 191, Dayna Stelling 190, Rosa Anderson 186, Sandie Klonius 180, Sandra Vasquez 180, Bonnie Stelling 178, Sandy Corbin 178.
Senior men: Roy Rice 731-727, Jack Bailey 670, Mike Stokes 670, Tom Kelly 663, Otis Stelling 639, Jim Nokes 622, Joe Knittle 614, Don Lisius 608, Dale Myers 606, Ed York 598, Joe Knittle 589, Dale Myers 588, Jim Van Camp 570, Gary Franklin 567, Keith Robinson 562. High games—Don Lisius 267, Roy Rice 258, Roy Rice 255, Gary Franklin 249, Tom Kelly 246, Jack Bailey 245, Jesse Cox 244, Mike Stokes 243, Stan Badger 234, Bill Granville 226, Otis Stelling 226, Jim Nokes 225, Dale Myers 213, Jim Van Camp 211, Ed York 203, Keith Robinson 202, Ken Wilhelm 201.
Senior Women: Bonnie Stelling 543, Candy Gleason 534, Judy Asbach 524, Karin Efan 518, Debbie Nokes 508, Mae Carlsen 499, Janet LeMay 495, Kathy Rogers 493, Jan Dickinson 490, Karin Efan 470, Kae Boyd 467, Sandi Arnuco 454, Jan MacDonald 449, Wanda Casey 441, Donna Louthain 430. High games—Judy Asbach 209, May Hoffman 207, Candy Gleason 204, Karin Efan 190, Kathy Rogers 188, Jan Dickinson 187, Debbie Nokes 185, Bonnie Stelling 183, Mae Carlsen 182, Betty Waldon 173, Jan MacDonald 173, Sandi Arnuco 172, Karin Efan 168, Wanda Casey 166, Donna Louthain 160.
Area League Results for week of April 3
TUMWATER LANES
Men: Mike Rice 715, Rodney Roth 703, Dan Howard 697, Matt Eden 682, Wayne Kennedy 665, Jay Lewis 660, Dan Myers 639, Rod Daniels 641, Larry Clark 637, Jeremy Pion 628, Martyn Sugihara 628, Ed Kenney 611, Dino Blackburn 609, Mark Gore 592. High games—Larry Clark 269, Chuck Zalesky 265, Mike Lewis 257, Martyn Sugihara 255, Tom Payne 248, Mike Edwards 246, Rodney Roth 246, Dan Myers 235, Jay Lewis 232, Jeff Harvey 227, Ed Kenney 226, David Gruver 221, Mark Gore 215, Creed Clement 215, Ken Shea 215.
Women: Nicole Hayes 682, Leea Haworth 666, Cindy Mattingly 616, Carla Reynolds 533, Chris Cleary 529, Annette Haworth 529, Esther Fredson 523, Cheryl Edman 519, Bonnie Strong 518, Linda Gruver 516, Roxie Palm 511, Karen Lay 503, Robin Colvin 482, Carole Lewis 476, Maxine Hallmeyer 470, Elaine O’Hare 464, Annie Goodwin 459, Fern Morrow 456. High games—Nicole Hayes 269, Leea Haworth 245, Cindy Mattingly 228, Chris Cleary 220, Annette Haworth 214, Roxie Palm 195, Cheryl Edman 193, Esther Fredson 187, Bonnie Strong 184, Debbie McLain 182, Karen Lay 182, Donna Smith 181, Robin Colvin 180, Carole Lewis 179, Mary Jo Kenney 179, Jacie Cox 177, Jo Rowe 177.
Senior men: Gary Franklin 591, Tom Cole 510, Joe Knittle 504. High games—Jack Burnham 222, Charlie Burnham 206, Joe Strong 184.
Senior women: Karin Efaw 491, May Dean 450, LouAnn Brown 427. High games—Maija Keller 195, Janet LeMay 170, Loris Gies 155.
Westside Lanes
Men: Kevin Moss 738, Matt Wynn 680, Ryan Rogers 658, Dave Glowen 652, Randy Duval 638, Todd Hilyard 633. High games—Randy Duval 290, Kevin Moss 268, Matt Wynn 249, Ryan Rogers 243, Dave Glowen 237, Paul Mason 234.
Women: Adriane Mandelke 770, Doreen Bowen 586, Dayna Stelling 561, Bonnie Stelling 539, Sandra Vasquez 535. High games—Adriane Mandelke 300, Dayna Stelling 204, Sandra Vasquez 204, Doreen Bowen 203, Bonnie Stelling 193, Sandy Corbin 190.
Senior men: Roy Rice 747, Dale Myers 682, Jim Nokes 669, Joe Knittle 661, Mike Stokes 632, Don Lisuis 621, Roy Rice 618, Ed York 616, Jack Bailey 606, Jerry Asbach 601, Mike Stokes 599, Jim VanCamp 592, Tom Kelly 587, Otis Stelling 564, Jerry Betts 559, Buz Payne 540. High games—Mike Stokes 262, Jim Nokes 257, Roy Rice 257, Jack Bailey 256, Dale Myers 254, Joe Knittle 245, Don Lisuis 237, Roy Rice 227, Tom Kelly 227, Ed York 227, Jim Waldon 223, Jim VanCamp 222, Jim VanCamp 221, Otis Stelling 221, Buz Payne 213, Dale Smith 203, Jerry Betts 201, Jerry Louthain 200.
Senior women: Bonnie Stelling 532, Karin Efan 507, Mary Daniels 489, Janet LeMay 467, Betty Waldon 467, Kathy Rogers 466, Kathy Wilbur 464, Louise Alverson 457, Gaykle Uchima 455, Jan Dickinson 437, Jan MacDonald 435, Mae Carlsen 427, Wanda Caey 421, Carole Betts 405. High games—Jan Dickinson 212, Bonnie Stelling 189, Janet LeMay 182, Karin Efan 181, Mary Daniels 181, Gayle Uchima 178, Betty Waldon 175, Wanda Bailey 178, Louise Alverson 175, Mae Hoffman 174, Kathy Rogers 169, Carol Betts 163, Jan MacDonald 159 Mae Carlsen 156.
Submit weekly bowling high scores to Regon Clement at: olybowlingscores@yahoo.com by 5 p.m. Sunday
STANDINGS
OLYMPIA SENIOR SOFTBALL LEAGUE
Division 1
Pts
1st
2nd
3rd
Runs For
Runs Against
Harbor 40s
9.0
3
3
0
94
173
Premier
5.0
2
1.5
2
90
169
Legends
5.0
2
1
2
79
142
Mob Rulz
5.0
1
3
2
72
162
Doerflinger
4.5
2
0.5
2
63
148
Last Kids Picked
4.0
1
2
2
82
163
Division 2
Pts
1st
2nd
3rd
Runs For
Runs Against
Spin Tees
10
4
2
0
107
149
NW Silvers
7
3
1
2
80
154
Second Wind
5
2
1
1
51
94
IBU 40s
4
1
2
1
52
114
Wildlife
2
0
2
4
66
188
The Log
2
0
2
2
47
102
OLYMPIA PARKS, ARTS AND RECREATION
SPRING BASKETBALL
Division I and II
W
L
Pct.
PF
PA
Mantooth
1
0
1.000
82
42
Toyota of Olympia
1
0
1.000
89
51
Homeport Advantage
1
0
1.000
63
58
Squaxin Island
1
0
1.000
78
70
Mayhem
1
0
1.000
2
0
Three Nations
0
0
.000
Davidson Dragons
0
1
.000
58
63
Power Rangers
0
1
.000
70
78
Chop Squad
0
1
.000
42
82
Mastin Rejects
0
1
.000
51
89
Westside Dental Crowns
0
1
.000
0
2
Division III and IV
W
L
Pct.
PF
PA
Watermelons
1
0
1.000
65
31
Sea Squad
1
0
1.000
82
45
Olympia Vision Clinic
1
0
1.000
100
46
Small Dogs
1
0
1.000
50
46
WA Auto Credit
1
0
1.000
97
53
Short Winded
1
0
1.000
82
58
Oly-Oops
0
0
.000
Tortland Trialblazers
0
1
.000
46
50
Oly Redditors
0
1
.000
31
65
Pints Barn
0
1
.000
58
82
Who Dat
0
1
.000
45
82
Steady Mobbin’
0
1
.000
53
97
Killer Bees
0
1
.000
46
100
SPRING VOLLEYBALL
Rev B & Rev B Major
W
L
Pct.
2 Legit 2 Hit
4
0
1.000
Margaritas After
4
0
1.000
Lisas Gang
4
0
1.000
Stupor Heroes
4
0
1.000
We Are Groot
3
1
.750
Sets Me Outside
3
1
.750
Boom Boom
2
2
.500
Serve It Up
1
3
.250
Dept Of Homeland Obscurity
1
3
.250
Wolf Pack
1
3
.250
Chico’s Bail Bonds
1
3
.250
Rock Flag & Eagle
0
4
.000
Meyarchitecture
0
4
.000
Poly-Ball
0
4
.000
C Major
W
L
Pct.
Thoracic 5
4
0
1.000
Bump & Grind
3
1
.750
Angelless
2
2
.500
This Or That
2
2
.500
Cobra Kai
1
3
.250
War & Peace
0
4
.000
Women’s B/C Major
W
L
Pct.
Buddies
8
0
1.000
Sassy Passy
7
1
.875
Yo Mama
7
1
.875
Friends
6
2
.750
NW Superheroes
5
3
.625
Still @ It
4
4
.500
Volley Brawlers
3
5
.375
Hot Tamales
2
6
.250
Volleydolls
2
6
.250
Don’t Dink Around
2
6
.250
Hitz Up
2
6
.250
Set-4-Life
0
8
.000
Women’s A/B Major
W
L
Pct.
Uh Oh
4
0
1.000
No Dig’gity
3
1
.750
Playing 4 Fun
2
2
.500
Kiss My Pass
2
2
.500
Shirt Image/Twin Cups
1
3
.250
Last Minute
1
3
.250
Spiked Punch
1
3
.250
B Major
W
L
Pct.
Booyah!
4
0
1.000
Poly-Ball
4
0
1.000
Threat Level Midnight
3
1
.750
Set To Kill
3
1
.750
Smile Time
2
2
.500
Serves You Right
2
2
.500
Scared Hitless
2
2
.500
Built To Kill
0
4
.000
Positive Vibrations
0
4
.000
Dept Of Homeland Obscurity
0
4
.000
Comments