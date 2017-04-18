On the Move: Local sports for April 18-24

BASEBALL
Olympia Parks and Recreation men’s and coed softball league registration is open through May 12. Several divisions offered for a minimum of 14 games. Info: 360-753-8380; olympiawa.gov/sports.
Capitol Little League registration is closed except for 50/70 (U13) and Challenger (special needs). Also, managers and coaches in majors, minors and T-ball needed. Information: www.capitollittleleague.org.
Private baseball and fastpitch lessons by former collegiate and pro instructors offered in half-hour and hour sessions at indoor facility in Lacey. Contact Tara: tspencer360@yahoo.com.
BASKETBALL
Advantage Basketball Camps will be hosting three-day and five-day ball handling and shooting camps July 10-14, 9 a.m.-5 p.m., at Chinook Middle School in Lacey. Information: 425-670-8877; info@advantagebasketball.com
BHHS Boosters, sponsored by Tumwater Youth Basketball, will be running summer league basketball beginning this June. Girls varsity will play on Mondays and Wednesdays; boys varsity on Tuesdays and Thursdays and junior varsity teams and grades 8-9 (September 2017) teams will play on their respective varsity nights and Fridays. Cost is $450 per team for 10 games with pro-rated prices for four, six and eight-game packages. Last day to register is May 21. Call Dave Vernon, 360-943-3200 or 360-349-3273.
VOLLEYBALL
Tacoma-Pierce County Volleyball Officials Board is looking for individuals who are interested in officiating middle school, junior high, senior high, college and recreation matches throughout Pierce County and south King County. Line judges also needed. Info: Marc, 253-677-2872 or mhblau@comcast.net.
Thurston County Volleyball Officials Board is looking for high school and middle school officials for the upcoming season. No experience required as training will be provided. Contact Bill: 360-701-0902; 360-357-5206.
WRESTLING
Olympia USA Wrestling invites all wrestlers ages 5 to adult to join their club through May at Olympia High School. Cost: $50 for season. Weekend tournaments offered at additional cost. Info: 360-352-6839.
SUBMISSIONS
On the Move appears weekly. Submit information, with end date, before 5 p.m. Friday at: sports@thenewstribune.com
