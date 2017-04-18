Miami's Chen pulled from no-hit bid to start 8th vs Seattle

Miami Marlins starter Wei-Yin Chen has been pulled after not allowing a hit through seven innings against the Seattle Mariners.
Brad Ziegler came out of the bullpen to begin the eighth with the no-hit bid intact.
Chen allowed three baserunners, two in the seventh inning. Mitch Haniger walked on a 3-2 pitch to open the seventh and Nelson Cruz later was hit by a pitch with one out. Chen got out of the jam striking out Kyle Seager and getting Taylor Motter to pop out to end the inning on his 100th pitch.
Robinson Cano worked a 10-pitch walk from Chen in the fourth inning. The Taiwanese left-hander has two strikeouts.
Miami nearly pitched a no-hitter against the Mets on Sunday. Dan Straily got through 5 1/3 innings and Jarlin Garcia and Kyle Barraclough kept New York hitless until Ziegler allowed a single with two outs in the eighth.
The Marlins lead Seattle 4-0.
