Louisville starter Mariya Moore will transfer from program

Louisville starting forward Mariya Moore will transfer from the program after finishing as the Cardinals' third-leading scorer last season.
Women's basketball spokesman Ira Green confirmed Saturday that the three-time All-Atlantic Coast Conference selection will leave the school. Moore averaged 12 points and 5.1 rebounds and had a career-high 175 assists while starting 36 games last season.
"She's been thinking about it for a while and wanting to get back home and being near family," coach Jeff Walz said by phone. "I want kids to be happy and if they want to play in front of family and friends, I'm all for it."
The native of Hercules, California, became Louisville's 27th 1,000-point career scorer as a junior.
She was the second of three Cardinals to enter the exclusive club last season, joining Myisha Hines-Allen and Asia Durr.
