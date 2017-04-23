Sports

April 23, 2017 10:14 PM

Broken ankle to keep jockey Robby Albarado out of Ky Derby

The Associated Press
LEXINGTON, Ky.

Jockey Robby Albarado will miss the Kentucky Derby after breaking his left ankle in a riding accident at Keeneland.

Albarado was scheduled to ride J Boys Echo for trainer Dale Romans in the Derby on May 6.

He got hurt after his horse stumbled at the start of a race Sunday at Keeneland, unseating Albarado on the turf. He was taken to a hospital for X-rays and further evaluation.

Agent Rob Ebanks says Albarado will be sidelined for some time.

Romans tweeted Sunday: "A miracle it wasn't worse. Wishing best to Robby Albarado, his health is 1st."

The trainer says he will discuss replacing Albarado with the horse's ownership.

J Boys Echo won the Gotham Stakes and finished fourth in the Blue Grass, his last start before the Derby.

