If it's the end, Josh Hamilton's MLB career had it all — promise, pain, redemption

4:34 What to expect for the Seahawks on Day 2 of the NFL Draft Pause

2:32 Coach Pete Carroll and GM John Schneider explain why Seahawks traded out of draft's 1st round

9:37 Capitol Happy Hour: Welcome to special session. (What is that?)

3:05 News conference about incident at Hawkins Middle School

0:49 Parents reunite with students after false active shooter situation at Hawkins Middle School

1:43 Highlights: Yelm shuts out Timberline behind Cutler's 15 strikeouts

0:48 Johnny Depp surprises fans at Disneyland as Captain Jack Sparrow

1:31 Tuned In Academy hits the right note with new expanded studio