Sports

May 03, 2017 6:53 PM

Giovinco scores twice, Toronto FC beats Orlando City 2-1

The Associated Press
TORONTO

Sebastian Giovinco scored twice in the first half to help Toronto FC beat Orlando City 2-1 on Wednesday night.

Giovinco had his second two-goal game in three matches, scoring in the ninth and 38th minutes. He has five goals this season, combining with Jozy Altidore to account for 10 of Toronto's 14 goals.

Toronto (4-1-4) switched formation to a back four late in the game to blunt the Orlando attack and stretch its winning streak to three in Greg Vanney's 100th game (42-36-22) as coach,

Kaka scored for Orlando City (6-2-0). The Florida team had won four straight, outscoring opponents 7-1.

Kaka had his second goal in two games after missing five matches because of a hamstring injury.

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Sounders coach Brian Schmetzer: "It's nice to be home, but it is a long season."

Sounders coach Brian Schmetzer: 0:58

Sounders coach Brian Schmetzer: "It's nice to be home, but it is a long season."
Sounders coach Brian Schmetzer scouts Vancouver 1:03

Sounders coach Brian Schmetzer scouts Vancouver
Sounders forward Jordan Morris talks about winning the home opener 1:13

Sounders forward Jordan Morris talks about winning the home opener

View More Video

Sports Videos