May 06, 2017 5:30 PM

Giants promote OF Ruggiano, designate Stubbs for assignment

CINCINNATI

The San Francisco Giants have promoted outfielder Justin Ruggiano from Triple-A Sacramento and designated outfielder Drew Stubbs for assignment before their game against the Cincinnati Reds.

The team announced the moves on Saturday.

Stubbs, who broke into the majors with the Reds in 2009, was brought up from Sacramento on April 24 when infielder-outfielder Aaron Hill was sent to the disabled list with a right forearm strain. The 32-year-old Stubbs went 2 for 22 in 10 games with San Francisco.

Ruggiano, 35, was a non-roster invitee to the Giants' spring training camp. He hit .259 in 15 games with Sacramento. San Francisco is his eighth major league stop.

