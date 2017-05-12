Mom thinks he’ll be doctor and NFL player. With 8 Ivy League offers, he’s on his way

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 0:43 Yelm's Jaeden Ells talks playoffs after hitting game-winning HR against Gig Harbor Pause 2:33 A part of WW2 history lands at the Olympic Flight Museum 0:53 Hiking scenic Jocelyn Hill near Victoria 3:05 News conference about incident at Hawkins Middle School 0:25 Rain clouds roll in over Mount Rainier 0:14 Semitrailer accident snarls I-5 traffic 1:03 Semitrailer accident snarls I-5 traffic 9:56 Capitol Happy Hour: Paid family leave – plus the state Senate's weird traditions 2:07 Olympic silver medalist Travis Stevens is welcomed home in Lakewood 1:33 How to respond if you receive a robocall Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

Video: Jahmir Smith, a junior at Lee Senior High School, excels on the football field and in the classroom. Smith rushed for 2,130 yards in 2016. He also has a 4.3 GPA and has been offered scholarships from all of the Ivy League Schools. Robert Willett rwillett@newsobserver.com