May 14, 2017 8:58 PM

Oregon men and women win Pac-12 track and field titles

The Associated Press
EUGENE, Ore.

Oregon's men and women won the team titles at the Pac-12 track and field championships Sunday at Hayward Field.

It was the ninth straight year that the Ducks have swept the titles. Oregon's men have won 11 straight team championships.

Oregon's men finished with 175 points, followed by Southern California (115.5) and UCLA (101). The women scored 189, ahead of USC (135) and Colorado (78).

Oregon's Deajah Stevens broke a meet record in the 200 meters in 22.09 seconds. She also won the women's 100. Kyree King helped the Ducks on the men's side with victories in the 100 and 200, as well as 400 relay.

Arizona State's Magdalyn Mae Ewen won the hammer, shot put and discus, becoming the first Sun Devils thrower to win three titles in a single year. Colorado's Zach Perrin, Joe Klecker and John Dressel finished 1-2-3 in the 5,000.

