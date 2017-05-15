On the Move: Local sports info and recreation standings for May 15

BASEBALL
Private baseball and fastpitch lessons by former collegiate and pro instructors offered in half-hour and hour sessions at indoor facility in Lacey. Contact Tara: tspencer360@yahoo.com.
BASKETBALL
Advantage Basketball Camps will be hosting three-day and five-day ball handling and shooting camps July 10-14, 9 a.m.-5 p.m., and a “Big Man/Women post play” camp July 13, 1-5 p.m., at Chinook Middle School in Lacey. Information: 425-670-8877; info@advantagebasketball.com
BHHS Boosters, sponsored by Tumwater Youth Basketball, will be running summer league basketball beginning this June. Girls varsity will play on Mondays and Wednesdays; boys varsity on Tuesdays and Thursdays and junior varsity teams and grades 8-9 (September 2017) teams will play on their respective varsity nights and Fridays. Cost is $450 per team for 10 games with pro-rated prices for four, six and eight-game packages. Last day to register is May 21. Call Dave Vernon, 360-943-3200 or 360-349-3273.
ROWING
Olympia Area Rowing (OAR) is hosting an event during National Learn to Row Day on June 3 on Budd Inlet for people ages 13 and older. The event will include a boathouse tour, short practice on a rowing machine and a 40-minute row with experienced rowers. To sign up for a one-hour slot, go to the OAR boathouse at 1022 Marine Drive N.E., between 8:30 a.m. and 2 p.m. on the day of the event. Earlier is better as slots are on a first come-first served basis. More information at olympiaarearowing.org.
VOLLEYBALL
Tacoma-Pierce County Volleyball Officials Board is looking for individuals who are interested in officiating middle school, junior high, senior high, college and recreation matches throughout Pierce County and south King County. Line judges also needed. Info: Marc, 253-677-2872 or mhblau@comcast.net.
Thurston County Volleyball Officials Board is looking for high school and middle school officials for the upcoming season. No experience required as training will be provided. Contact Bill: 360-701-0902; 360-357-5206.
WRESTLING
Olympia USA Wrestling invites all wrestlers ages 5 to adult to join their club through May at Olympia High School. Cost: $50 for season. Weekend tournaments offered at additional cost. Info: 360-352-6839.
RECREATION STANDINGS
OLYMPIA PARKS, ARTS AND RECREATION
SPRING BASKETBALL
Through May 11
Division I and II
W
L
Pct.
Mantooth
5
0
1.000
Mayhem
4
1
.800
Westside Dental Crowns
3
1
.750
Homeport Advantage
3
1
.750
Toyota of Olympia
3
2
.600
Three Nations
2
2
.500
Squaxin Island
2
2
.500
Power Rangers
2
3
.400
WA Auto Credit
1
3
.250
Davidson Dragons
1
4
.250
Mastin Rejects
0
4
.000
Division III and IV
W
L
Pct.
Watermelons
4
0
1.000
Oly-Oops
3
1
.750
Olympia Vision Clinic
3
1
.750
Short Winded
3
1
.750
Tortland Trialblazers
3
2
.600
Sea Squad
2
2
.500
Killer Bees
2
2
.500
Small Dogs
2
2
.500
Steady Mobbin’
2
2
.500
Pints Barn
2
2
.500
Who Dat
0
4
.000
Chop Squad
0
5
.000
Oly Redditors
0
5
.000
