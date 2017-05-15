On the Move: Local sports info and recreation standings for May 15

Sports

BASEBALL

Private baseball and fastpitch lessons by former collegiate and pro instructors offered in half-hour and hour sessions at indoor facility in Lacey. Contact Tara: tspencer360@yahoo.com.

BASKETBALL

Advantage Basketball Camps will be hosting three-day and five-day ball handling and shooting camps July 10-14, 9 a.m.-5 p.m., and a “Big Man/Women post play” camp July 13, 1-5 p.m., at Chinook Middle School in Lacey. Information: 425-670-8877; info@advantagebasketball.com

BHHS Boosters, sponsored by Tumwater Youth Basketball, will be running summer league basketball beginning this June. Girls varsity will play on Mondays and Wednesdays; boys varsity on Tuesdays and Thursdays and junior varsity teams and grades 8-9 (September 2017) teams will play on their respective varsity nights and Fridays. Cost is $450 per team for 10 games with pro-rated prices for four, six and eight-game packages. Last day to register is May 21. Call Dave Vernon, 360-943-3200 or 360-349-3273.

ROWING

Olympia Area Rowing (OAR) is hosting an event during National Learn to Row Day on June 3 on Budd Inlet for people ages 13 and older. The event will include a boathouse tour, short practice on a rowing machine and a 40-minute row with experienced rowers. To sign up for a one-hour slot, go to the OAR boathouse at 1022 Marine Drive N.E., between 8:30 a.m. and 2 p.m. on the day of the event. Earlier is better as slots are on a first come-first served basis. More information at olympiaarearowing.org.

VOLLEYBALL

Tacoma-Pierce County Volleyball Officials Board is looking for individuals who are interested in officiating middle school, junior high, senior high, college and recreation matches throughout Pierce County and south King County. Line judges also needed. Info: Marc, 253-677-2872 or mhblau@comcast.net.

Thurston County Volleyball Officials Board is looking for high school and middle school officials for the upcoming season. No experience required as training will be provided. Contact Bill: 360-701-0902; 360-357-5206.

WRESTLING

Olympia USA Wrestling invites all wrestlers ages 5 to adult to join their club through May at Olympia High School. Cost: $50 for season. Weekend tournaments offered at additional cost. Info: 360-352-6839.

RECREATION STANDINGS

OLYMPIA PARKS, ARTS AND RECREATION

SPRING BASKETBALL

Through May 11

Division I and II

W

L

Pct.

Mantooth

5

0

1.000

Mayhem

4

1

.800

Westside Dental Crowns

3

1

.750

Homeport Advantage

3

1

.750

Toyota of Olympia

3

2

.600

Three Nations

2

2

.500

Squaxin Island

2

2

.500

Power Rangers

2

3

.400

WA Auto Credit

1

3

.250

Davidson Dragons

1

4

.250

Mastin Rejects

0

4

.000

Division III and IV

W

L

Pct.

Watermelons

4

0

1.000

Oly-Oops

3

1

.750

Olympia Vision Clinic

3

1

.750

Short Winded

3

1

.750

Tortland Trialblazers

3

2

.600

Sea Squad

2

2

.500

Killer Bees

2

2

.500

Small Dogs

2

2

.500

Steady Mobbin’

2

2

.500

Pints Barn

2

2

.500

Who Dat

0

4

.000

Chop Squad

0

5

.000

Oly Redditors

0

5

.000

