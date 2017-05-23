Sports

May 23, 2017 7:03 AM

Injured Bouchard withdraws from Nuremberg Cup

The Associated Press
NUREMBERG, Germany

Eugenie Bouchard has withdrawn from the Nuremberg Cup tennis tournament with a right ankle injury.

The 2014 champion informed tournament director Sandra Reichel of her decision late Monday, when an MRT scan showed she had torn a ligament in training the previous week.

The injury put the Canadian's participation in the French Open in doubt.

"She told me she needs a miracle," Reichel said Tuesday. "She sent for her doctor from Canada."

Bouchard was replaced by Julia Glushko of Israel, who will play second-seeded Yulia Putintseva.

Defending champion Kiki Bertens won her opening match, beating German wild-card entry Katharina Gerlach 6-2, 6-1. The top-seeded Bertens will next play Annika Beck, who defeated Lena Rueffer 6-3, 6-3.

Also, seventh-seeded Yaroslava Shvedova beat Anna Zaja 3-6, 7-5, 6-1 and Carina Witthoeft defeated Johanna Larsson 6-1, 6-0.

