Baseball Capsules

Kris Bryant, Jason Heyward and Ben Zobrist hit solo homers, and the Chicago Cubs beat the San Francisco Giants 5-1 on Thursday for their third straight win.
Spot starter Eddie Butler (2-0) allowed one run and four hits in five innings, and Mike Montgomery pitched one-hit ball over four innings for his first professional save.
Jeff Samardzija (1-6) gave up three runs and six hits in seven innings with eight strikeouts. He also gave up three home runs against Arizona in his first start of the season on April 6.
MARINERS 4, NATIONALS 2
WASHINGTON (AP) — Nelson Cruz greeted reliever Jacob Turner (2-3) a three-run homer in the sixth inning that overturned a 2-0 deficit, and Seattle stopped a five-game losing streak.
Ariel Miranda (4-2) allowed two runs, three hits and three walks in five innings. Edwin Diaz, Seattle's sixth pitcher, threw a one-hit ninth that completed a six-hitter. Diaz got his first save since May 9 and has eight in 10 chances overall.
PIRATES 9, BRAVES 4
ATLANTA (AP) — Ivan Nova (5-3) allowed four runs and 10 hits in 8 1/3 innings, and Adam Frazier hit a three-run homer.
Pittsburgh pounded Bartolo Colon (2-5), who a day after his 44th birthday allowed seven runs and 10 hits in five innings. His ERA rose to 6.96.
PHILLIES 2, ROCKIES 1
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Tommy Joseph hit a tying home run in the seventh inning and a winning single against Scott Oberg (0-1) in the 11th after Michael Saunders' one-out double, stopping Colorado from a four-game sweep.
Jeanmar Gomez (3-1) pitched a hitless 11th is his return from a disabled list stint caused by an elbow injury. Philadelphia ended a five-game losing streak, winning for the fifth time in 25 games. Colorado, which has the NL's best record, had won four in a row.
RAYS 4, ANGELS 0
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Matt Andriese (5-1) allowed six hits over eight innings, Colby Rasmus drove in four runs and Tampa Bay salvaged a four-game split.
Tommy Hunter got three outs to complete a six-hitter.
Daniel Wright (0-1), recalled from Triple-A Salt Lake to fill in for the injured Alex Meyer, allowed four runs — two earned — and six hits in 4 1/3 innings.
