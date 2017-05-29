Defending champion Serbia's Novak Djokovic watches Andre Agassi, left, of the U.S, during a training session for the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium, Friday, May 26, 2017 in Paris. Agassi is Djokovic's new coach.
May 29, 2017 2:26 AM

Djokovic, Muguruza start title defenses at French Open

The Associated Press
PARIS

Garbine Muguruza and Novak Djokovic will start the defense of their titles at the French Open on Monday.

Muguruza, who claimed the women's title last year by upsetting Serena Williams in the final, plays first on Court Philippe Chatrier. The fourth-seeded Spanish player takes on 2010 champion Francesca Schiavone in an intriguing matchup.

Djokovic, who completed a career Grand Slam in Paris last year but has been struggling with form and confidence since, is also set to play on the showcase court. The former world No. 1 is up against Marcel Granollers of Spain.

Hot temperatures are expected throughout the day, with a chance of thunderstorm in the afternoon.

