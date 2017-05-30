Sports

May 30, 2017 6:58 PM

Soccer coaches among 4 dead in California desert crash

The Associated Press
PALM SPRINGS, Calif.

Officials say two Southern California high school soccer coaches and two of their former players were all killed in a head-on collision between their car and a big rig on a two-lane desert highway.

The California Highway Patrol says the crash occurred Monday afternoon on State Route 177 near Joshua Tree National Park.

School district officials said Tuesday that 30-year-old Matt Hodges and 20-year-old Gabrielle Constante, both coaches at Ayala High School in Chino Hills, were killed. Two of their former players, 20-year-old Marissa Garnica and 21-year-old Jessica Giraldo, were also killed.

The CHP says three people died at the scene and the fourth was pronounced dead at a Palm Springs hospital.

The Murrieta Valley Unified School District says the three women were best friends from childhood.

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Chris Petersen discusses Huskies spring finale

Chris Petersen discusses Huskies spring finale 4:03

Chris Petersen discusses Huskies spring finale
LB Keishawn Bierria discusses Huskies spring finale 2:38

LB Keishawn Bierria discusses Huskies spring finale
LB Tevis Bartlett discusses Huskies spring finale 2:46

LB Tevis Bartlett discusses Huskies spring finale

View More Video

Sports Videos