An ice worker removed a fish during the second period in Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Final between the Pittsburgh Penguins and the Nashville Predators on Monday in Pittsburgh.
An ice worker removed a fish during the second period in Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Final between the Pittsburgh Penguins and the Nashville Predators on Monday in Pittsburgh. Gene J. Puskar The Associated Press
An ice worker removed a fish during the second period in Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Final between the Pittsburgh Penguins and the Nashville Predators on Monday in Pittsburgh. Gene J. Puskar The Associated Press

Sports

May 30, 2017 1:53 PM

A catfish is ‘instrument of a crime’ when thrown on ice in Stanley Cup Final

By Pete Grathoff

pgrathoff@kcstar.com

The Nashville Predators’ surprise run to the Stanley Cup Final has led to more dead catfish being thrown on the ice.

This apparently is a tradition among Nashville fans that dates to 2003, according to the Tennessean. That’s why a Nashville fan sneaked a dead catfish into the first game of the Stanley Cup Final in Pittsburgh on Monday and threw it on the ice.

According to the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, “Jacob Waddell, of Nolensville, Tenn., ‘obtained’ the catfish in Tennessee and vacuum-sealed it, according to a criminal complaint. He then hid the fish in his compression shorts when he entered PPG Paints Arena. Once inside, he went to a restroom, pulled the fish out, and then wrapped it in a free T-shirt and towel he’d received earlier until he could throw the fish onto the ice.”

Well, that’s dedication.

[He sneaked a catfish into an NHL playoff game in his pants; now he faces three charges]

The Post-Gazette story says Waddell was charged with disorderly conduct, possessing an instrument of crime and disrupting a meeting.

Wait, what?

I get the disorderly conduct. That make sense. But the other two are baffling. An instrument of crime? Disrupting a meeting? Wow.

This apparently is Waddell being escorted from the stadium after throwing the fish on Monday:

Pete Grathoff: 816-234-4330, @pgrathoff

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

River Ridge's Josh Braverman finishes weekend with two hurdles titles and one in 4x100 relay

River Ridge's Josh Braverman finishes weekend with two hurdles titles and one in 4x100 relay 1:19

River Ridge's Josh Braverman finishes weekend with two hurdles titles and one in 4x100 relay
River Ridge's Braverman talks winning 110 hurdles title a year after he lost it, defense in 300 1:02

River Ridge's Braverman talks winning 110 hurdles title a year after he lost it, defense in 300
Black Hills' Kyler Nygren talks 2A long jump win, hopes for team title 1:30

Black Hills' Kyler Nygren talks 2A long jump win, hopes for team title

View More Video

Sports Videos