How this 2-year-old therapy dog became the biggest hit in college baseball

Service dog helps student athletes through rehabilitation at UNC Video: Terri Jo Rucinski, the athletic trainer for the North Carolina baseball team and a staff physical therapist for Campus Health Services, acquired the golden retriever last year to help students through physical therapy rehabilitation. Video: Terri Jo Rucinski, the athletic trainer for the North Carolina baseball team and a staff physical therapist for Campus Health Services, acquired the golden retriever last year to help students through physical therapy rehabilitation. Robert Willett rwillett@newsobserver.com

