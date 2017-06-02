San Francisco Giants starting pitcher Ty Blach, left, and catcher Buster Posey celebrate after a baseball game against the Philadelphia Phillies, Friday, June 2, 2017, in Philadelphia. San Francisco won 10-0.
Sports

June 02, 2017

Ty Blach tosses 6-hitter, Giants rout Phillies 10-0

By ROB MAADDI AP Sports Writer
PHILADELPHIA

Ty Blach tossed his first career shutout and became the first pitcher in eight years to walk three times, Denard Span had five hits and the San Francisco Giants routed the skidding Philadelphia Phillies 10-0 on Friday night.

Blach (4-2) scattered seven hits, struck out four and didn't walk a batter to win his fourth consecutive start.

Eduardo Nunez added three hits and three RBIs for the Giants, who had a season high in runs by the sixth inning and tied a season best with 15 hits.

Phillies starter Jerad Eickhoff (0-6) gave up five runs — four earned — and six hits, walking five in 2 2/3 innings, his shortest career outing. Eickhoff was Philadelphia's most consistent pitcher last season, but has struggled this year.

The Phillies (17-35) have lost five in a row and 26 of 32. They have the worst record in the majors.

