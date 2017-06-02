UMBC catcher Hunter Doshun throws out Wake Forest's Jake Mueller during an NCAA college baseball tournament regional game, Friday, June 2, 2017, in Winston-Salem, N.C.
UMBC catcher Hunter Doshun throws out Wake Forest's Jake Mueller during an NCAA college baseball tournament regional game, Friday, June 2, 2017, in Winston-Salem, N.C. Winston-Salem Journal via AP Walt Unks

June 02, 2017 7:24 PM

Wake Forest routs UMBC 11-3 in NCAA tourney opener

The Associated Press
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C.

Jake Mueller drove in three runs, Connor Johnstone remained undefeated and Wake Forest routed Maryland-Baltimore County 11-3 on Friday night in an NCAA Tournament opener.

Jonathan Pryor and Stuart Fairchild had two RBIs apiece to help the top-seeded Demon Deacons (40-18) win their first home game in the tournament since 2002. They will face second-seeded West Virginia (35-24) on Saturday night with the winner advancing to the championship round.

Johnstone (8-0) struck out seven in 7 2/3 innings for Wake Forest, which took command with a six-run second highlighted by Mueller's three-run double off Michael Austin (4-3).

Andrew Casali homered for the fourth-seeded Retrievers (23-24). The America East champions will face Maryland (37-22) on Saturday in an elimination game.

Austin allowed six runs in 4 1/3 innings for UMBC.

