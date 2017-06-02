San Diego Padres' Yangervis Solarte jumps on the way to home after hitting a two-run home run during the fifth inning of the team's baseball game against the Colorado Rockies on Friday, June 2, 2017, in San Diego.
San Diego Padres' Yangervis Solarte jumps on the way to home after hitting a two-run home run during the fifth inning of the team's baseball game against the Colorado Rockies on Friday, June 2, 2017, in San Diego. Gregory Bull AP Photo

June 02, 2017 10:21 PM

Surging Padres beat Rockies 8-5 for fifth straight win

By JAY PARIS Associated Press
SAN DIEGO

Austin Hedges, Yangervis Solarte and Wil Myers homered, leading the San Diego Padres to an 8-5 victory over the Colorado Rockies on Friday night for their season-high fifth straight win.

The Padres followed their sweep of the defending World Series champion Chicago Cubs by beating the Rockies, who have a share of the NL West lead.

Clayton Richard (4-6) allowed four runs — three earned — and 10 hits in 5 2/3 innings, while striking out three in winning for the second time in his last three outings. Brandon Maurer worked the ninth for his ninth save.

German Marquez (4-3) went five innings, allowing six runs, eight hits and two walks. He struck out nine as he failed to win his fifth consecutive start.

