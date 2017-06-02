Surging Padres beat Rockies 8-5 for fifth straight win

Austin Hedges, Yangervis Solarte and Wil Myers homered, leading the San Diego Padres to an 8-5 victory over the Colorado Rockies on Friday night for their season-high fifth straight win.
The Padres followed their sweep of the defending World Series champion Chicago Cubs by beating the Rockies, who have a share of the NL West lead.
Clayton Richard (4-6) allowed four runs — three earned — and 10 hits in 5 2/3 innings, while striking out three in winning for the second time in his last three outings. Brandon Maurer worked the ninth for his ninth save.
German Marquez (4-3) went five innings, allowing six runs, eight hits and two walks. He struck out nine as he failed to win his fifth consecutive start.
