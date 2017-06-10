New York Mets left fielder Yoenis Cespedes
New York Mets left fielder Yoenis Cespedes 52) follows through on a grand slam in the ninth inning of a baseball game against the Atlanta Braves Saturday, June 10, 2017, in Atlanta. It was the first game of a double header.
New York Mets left fielder Yoenis Cespedes 52) follows through on a grand slam in the ninth inning of a baseball game against the Atlanta Braves Saturday, June 10, 2017, in Atlanta. It was the first game of a double header.

Sports

June 10, 2017 5:52 PM

Matz, Cespedes spark Mets to doubleheader sweep of Braves

By GEORGE HENRY Associated Press
ATLANTA

Steven Matz pitched seven impressive innings in his season debut, Jay Bruce hit a three-run homer and the New York Mets beat the Atlanta Braves 8-1 Saturday night to sweep a doubleheader.

Yoenis Cespedes made a smashing return in the first game, hitting a grand slam to celebrate his return to the lineup following a six-week stint on the disabled list. The Mets won the opener 6-1.

Matz (1-0), appearing in a big league game for first time since last Aug. 14, gave up five hits, one run and one walk. The left-hander struck out two, holding the Braves scoreless until the seventh.

Matz had a bone spur surgically removed from his left elbow last October and began the season on the disabled list with elbow inflammation. The oft-injured former phenom hardly looked rusty, cruising through the first five innings before escaping trouble in the sixth when Matt Kemp flied out with two runners on.

Unlimited Digital Access for just $1.99.

Sign up now for full access to our website, the digital newspaper, apps and more!.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

New Mariners scouting director Scott Hunter talks about upcoming MLB Draft

New Mariners scouting director Scott Hunter talks about upcoming MLB Draft 0:52

New Mariners scouting director Scott Hunter talks about upcoming MLB Draft
Seahawks lineman Orday Aboushi talks to media during OTAs 0:42

Seahawks lineman Orday Aboushi talks to media during OTAs
Seahawks running back Thomas Rawls says injuries 'humbled' him 2:34

Seahawks running back Thomas Rawls says injuries 'humbled' him

View More Video

Sports Videos