FILE - In this Nov. 27, 2014, file photo, Detroit Lions middle linebacker Tahir Whitehead 59) watches during player introductions before an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears at Ford Field in Detroit. A man had to be escorted from the Lions' minicamp Tuesday, June 13, 2017, after approaching a field and shouting as players and coaches were practicing. The man went past an unlocked gate and approached the field, at one point yelling "Yo, 59!" Whitehead wears No. 59 for Detroit.
June 13, 2017 5:52 PM

Man shouts at Lions players, removed from team facility

By LARRY LAGE AP Sports Writer
ALLEN PARK, Mich.

A man had to be escorted from the Detroit Lions' minicamp after approaching a field and shouting as players and coaches were practicing.

The man went past an unlocked gate Tuesday and approached the field, at one point yelling "Yo, 59!"

Team employees prevented him from getting closer as he continued to scream toward the coaches and players, and many of them seemed to be unaware of the disturbance toward the end of the practice.

"I saw some commotion over here," Lions punter Sam Martin said. "I said, 'What just happened over there?' I wish I would've seen that. I saw them walking out with somebody, but I didn't know it was a reporter or something."

The man was guided down a path toward the parking lot at the team headquarters in Allen Park, Michigan.

"Why you grabbing me?" the man asked, sounding agitated as he did throughout the brief ordeal. "Why you touching me?"

Team spokesman Bill Keenist says the man was escorted off the premises, declining further comment.

Allen Park police declined to say if anyone was arrested or if there was an investigation.

