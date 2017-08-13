Salsbury’s final-green heroics give him another Tacoma City Amateur crown

If this is the last great appearance Enumclaw’s Tyler Salsbury will have in amateur golf, he made sure to go out in dramatic style.
It all added up to the first repeat Tacoma City Amateur winner in 25 years.
Salsbury, a former University of Washington golfer, rolled in a 20-foot putt on the final hole to save par, and repeat as the City Am champion Sunday at Tacoma Country and Golf Club.
He got all he could handle from his playing partner — Sammamish’s Brian Mogg. Both golfers shot 4-under-par 68 in the final round.
Salsbury’s winning 9-under 206 score is also a tournament record.
But as good as Salsbury has been this weekend in posting three under-par scores at Trophy Lake (70), Allenmore (68) and now Tacoma C&GC (68), he needed a late push to put away Mogg.
In fact, after Mogg birdied the 14th hole, and Salsbury made bogey, the former Washington State University golfer held a one-stroke lead.
“He played so great today,” Salsbury said. “To actually be able to play in the same group and duel it out with a guy, it was fun.”
Salsbury reached the green in two shots with a 5-iron at the par-5 16th, and rolled in a 12-footer for eagle to regain a one-shot advantage.
Then, at the uphill par-3 17th, playing 225 yards, Salsbury made a 30-footer for birdie to take a two-stroke lead to the final tee.
But he had a few issues ahead.
Trying to lay up on the finishing par 5, Salsbury’s second shot scooted into a greenside bunker. Faced with an awkward stance, he left his third shot in the sand trap.
In the same bunker, Mogg’s third shot carried close to the hole for a tap-in birdie.
Facing a 20-footer for par and avoid a playoff, Salsbury lined his putt just outside the right edge, and watched it never leave its line.
“It was one of those double-breaking putts,” Salsbury said. “The greens at Tacoma (C&GC), they are so pure. If it is a downhill putt, you just need to get it on your line.”
When it crashed into the cup, Salsbury became the first golfer to defend the Tacoma City Amateur crown since Tacoma’s Jamie Follen in 1992.
Lacey’s Jon McCaslin (69) finished in solo third, four strokes back at 210. Fircrest’s Collin Bordeaux (72) was fourth at 212.
