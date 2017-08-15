Detroit Tigers' Ian Kinsler, left, argues with crew chief Ted Barrett, right, after Kinsler was ejected by home plate umpire Angel Hernandez in the fifth inning of a baseball game against the Texas Rangers on Monday, Aug. 14, 2017, in Arlington, Texas.
Sports

Tigers' Kinsler says ump Hernandez should get out of game

The Associated Press

August 15, 2017 7:02 PM

ARLINGTON, Texas

Detroit Tigers second baseman Ian Kinsler has voiced harsh criticism of Angel Hernandez, saying the veteran umpire should find another job.

A day after being ejected from a game for questioning Hernandez's calls on balls and strikes, Kinsler told reporters covering the Tigers on Tuesday that Hernandez is a bad umpire who is "messing" with games "blatantly."

Kinsler's comments were reported online by multiple media outlets just before Detroit played the Texas Rangers and early in the game.

Hernandez was the third base umpire Tuesday in Texas, one night after working the plate. Kinsler started at second base for the Tigers.

A normal rotation for the umpires would put Hernandez at second base when the teams play again Wednesday night.

