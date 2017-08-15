Tigers' Kinsler says ump Hernandez should get out of game

Detroit Tigers second baseman Ian Kinsler has voiced harsh criticism of Angel Hernandez, saying the veteran umpire should find another job.
A day after being ejected from a game for questioning Hernandez's calls on balls and strikes, Kinsler told reporters covering the Tigers on Tuesday that Hernandez is a bad umpire who is "messing" with games "blatantly."
Kinsler's comments were reported online by multiple media outlets just before Detroit played the Texas Rangers and early in the game.
Hernandez was the third base umpire Tuesday in Texas, one night after working the plate. Kinsler started at second base for the Tigers.
A normal rotation for the umpires would put Hernandez at second base when the teams play again Wednesday night.
