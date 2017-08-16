PSG loans Spanish forward Jese to Stoke for rest of season

FILE - In this Aug. 21, 2016 file photo, PSG's Jese Rodriguez reacts before the French League One soccer match between PSG and Metz at the Parc des Princes stadium in Paris. Paris Saint-Germain says Wednesday Aug. 16, 2017 it is loaning Spanish forward Jese Rodriguez to Stoke City for this season, without the option to buy him. Kamil Zihnioglu, File AP Photo