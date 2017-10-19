Sports

Bruins goalie Tuukka Rask out with concussion

The Associated Press

October 19, 2017 5:36 PM

BOSTON

Boston goalie Tuukka Rask is sidelined because of a concussion, forcing the Bruins to call up goalie Zane McIntyre from Providence of the American Hockey League.

General manager Don Sweeney said Thursday that Rask sustained the concussion during practice Wednesday.

Anton Khudobin got the start Thursday night against the Vancouver Canucks.

The Bruins also activated right wing David Backes (diverticulitis) and placed center Ryan Spooner on injured reserve with a tear in his right groin. Spooner was hurt last week at Las Vegas and is expected to miss four-to-six weeks.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Pete Carroll: Michael Bennett practices, Cliff Avril's status

Pete Carroll: Michael Bennett practices, Cliff Avril's status 1:38

Pete Carroll: Michael Bennett practices, Cliff Avril's status
Michael Bennett says he will continue to sit during anthem before Seahawks games 0:53

Michael Bennett says he will continue to sit during anthem before Seahawks games
Russell Wilson on when Seahawks' offense is at its best 1:58

Russell Wilson on when Seahawks' offense is at its best

View More Video