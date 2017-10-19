Oakland Raiders running back Marshawn Lynch
Oakland Raiders running back Marshawn Lynch 24) runs against Kansas City Chiefs outside linebacker Justin Houston
Oakland Raiders running back Marshawn Lynch 24) runs against Kansas City Chiefs outside linebacker Justin Houston

Sports

Raiders Marshawn Lynch ejected for pushing official

The Associated Press

October 19, 2017 7:29 PM

OAKLAND, Calif.

Oakland Raiders running back Marshawn Lynch was ejected Thursday night after shoving an official when he ran onto the field during a scuffle against the Kansas City Chiefs.

It all started when Oakland quarterback Derek Carr was hit late on a run by Kansas City's Marcus Peters midway through the second quarter. Raiders offensive linemen Kelechi Osemele and Donald Penn immediately confronted Peters.

Lynch, who is close friends with his fellow Oakland native Peters, then sprinted onto the field from the bench to join the fray. Line judge Julian Mapp tried to break up the fight but Lynch pushed him and grabbed his jersey.

Peters was called for a personal foul for the late hit. Lynch got a personal foul and was ejected for making contact with the official.

Lynch finished the game with two carries for 9 yards.

Lynch came out of retirement this season and was traded from Seattle to the Raiders. Lynch said he wanted to make a comeback so he could give something back to his hometown of Oakland before the Raiders move to Las Vegas in 2020.

Lynch has rushed for 266 yards and two touchdowns in seven games.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Pete Carroll: Michael Bennett practices, Cliff Avril's status

Pete Carroll: Michael Bennett practices, Cliff Avril's status 1:38

Pete Carroll: Michael Bennett practices, Cliff Avril's status
Michael Bennett says he will continue to sit during anthem before Seahawks games 0:53

Michael Bennett says he will continue to sit during anthem before Seahawks games
Russell Wilson on when Seahawks' offense is at its best 1:58

Russell Wilson on when Seahawks' offense is at its best

View More Video