Chelsea's Tiemoue Bakayoko, left, challenges for the ball with Roma's Maxime Gonalons during the Champions League group C soccer match between Chelsea and Roma at Stamford Bridge stadium in London, Wednesday, Oct. 18, 2017.
Chelsea's Tiemoue Bakayoko, left, challenges for the ball with Roma's Maxime Gonalons during the Champions League group C soccer match between Chelsea and Roma at Stamford Bridge stadium in London, Wednesday, Oct. 18, 2017. Kirsty Wigglesworth AP Photo
Chelsea's Tiemoue Bakayoko, left, challenges for the ball with Roma's Maxime Gonalons during the Champions League group C soccer match between Chelsea and Roma at Stamford Bridge stadium in London, Wednesday, Oct. 18, 2017. Kirsty Wigglesworth AP Photo

Sports

UEFA charges Roma over fans' racist chants at Chelsea game

The Associated Press

October 20, 2017 3:16 AM

NYON, Switzerland

Roma faces punishment from UEFA over racist chants by fans at a Champions League game at Chelsea this week.

UEFA said on Friday it opened a disciplinary case over "racist behavior (monkey chants)" during the 3-3 draw in London on Wednesday.

Television pictures appeared to show the target of abuse was Chelsea defender Antonio Ruediger, who is black. The Germany international joined Chelsea from Roma in the offseason after two seasons in Italy.

UEFA's disciplinary panel will judge the case on Nov. 16.

In cases of racist abuse, UEFA has ordered a section of a club's stadium to be closed for a Champions League game. Repeated offenses have seen games ordered to be played in an empty stadium.

Chelsea visits Rome for the return match on Oct. 31.

The incident happened during a UEFA campaign with discrimination monitoring group Fare to promote diversity and tolerance at games.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Pete Carroll: Michael Bennett practices, Cliff Avril's status

Pete Carroll: Michael Bennett practices, Cliff Avril's status 1:38

Pete Carroll: Michael Bennett practices, Cliff Avril's status
Michael Bennett says he will continue to sit during anthem before Seahawks games 0:53

Michael Bennett says he will continue to sit during anthem before Seahawks games
Russell Wilson on when Seahawks' offense is at its best 1:58

Russell Wilson on when Seahawks' offense is at its best

View More Video