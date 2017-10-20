Sports

Mavericks guard Dennis Smith Jr. out with knee injury

The Associated Press

October 20, 2017 5:34 PM

DALLAS

Dallas Mavericks rookie point guard Dennis Smith Jr. missed Friday's game against the Sacramento Kings with swelling in his left knee.

Smith, the ninth pick in the NBA draft out of North Carolina State, had 16 points and 10 assists in the Mavericks' season-opening loss to the Atlanta Hawks.

Smith participated in the Mavericks' shootaround on Friday morning and was a late scratch.

The Mavericks were also missing guard Devin Harris, who was granted leave of absence after his brother died on Thursday.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Pete Carroll: Michael Bennett practices, Cliff Avril's status

Pete Carroll: Michael Bennett practices, Cliff Avril's status 1:38

Pete Carroll: Michael Bennett practices, Cliff Avril's status
Michael Bennett says he will continue to sit during anthem before Seahawks games 0:53

Michael Bennett says he will continue to sit during anthem before Seahawks games
Russell Wilson on when Seahawks' offense is at its best 1:58

Russell Wilson on when Seahawks' offense is at its best

View More Video